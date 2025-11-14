Emirates Braces for December Travel Surge Amid Festive Season

Emirates is preparing for an influx of travelers this December, with the peak tourist season coinciding with local events and extended school holidays. The airline expects more than 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals in the coming weekends, signaling a busy period ahead.

The Dubai-based carrier warns passengers to anticipate increased traffic congestion en route to the airport, packed car parks, and a bustling terminal atmosphere. Emirates advises travelers to plan their journeys meticulously this festive season to navigate the expected hustle and bustle efficiently.

To enhance the travel experience, the airline encourages its customers to utilize various digital solutions. By downloading the Emirates App, passengers can check in online and register for Biometrics, enabling them to transit through the airport with ease and speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)