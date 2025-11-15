Ethiopia Battles First Marburg Outbreak: Swift Response Aims to Curb Spread

Ethiopia has reported its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, with nine cases confirmed in the Omo region, near the South Sudan border. The Ministry of Health is taking urgent measures to control the virus's spread, which could potentially affect neighboring countries, Al Jazeera announced.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Ethiopia's rapid and transparent response, stating the country's efforts highlight its commitment to early crisis management. WHO, alongside the Ethiopia Public Health Institute, provides assistance in treating infected patients while preventing cross-border transmission risks.

The virus, similar to Ebola, is transmitted through contact with infected fluids or objects, originating in Egyptian fruit bats. While no vaccine exists, the Ethiopian government isolates cases and traces contacts diligently. Health officials urge public calm and adherence to health guidelines, as international bodies support containment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)