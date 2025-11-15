Left Menu

Ethiopia Battles First Marburg Outbreak: Swift Response Aims to Curb Spread

Ethiopia confirms its first Marburg virus outbreak with nine cases in the Omo region. The health ministry acts swiftly to contain the virus and prevent its spread to neighboring countries, collaborating with WHO and Africa CDC. Urgent measures include isolating infected individuals and conducting community screenings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:26 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia has reported its first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, with nine cases confirmed in the Omo region, near the South Sudan border. The Ministry of Health is taking urgent measures to control the virus's spread, which could potentially affect neighboring countries, Al Jazeera announced.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded Ethiopia's rapid and transparent response, stating the country's efforts highlight its commitment to early crisis management. WHO, alongside the Ethiopia Public Health Institute, provides assistance in treating infected patients while preventing cross-border transmission risks.

The virus, similar to Ebola, is transmitted through contact with infected fluids or objects, originating in Egyptian fruit bats. While no vaccine exists, the Ethiopian government isolates cases and traces contacts diligently. Health officials urge public calm and adherence to health guidelines, as international bodies support containment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

