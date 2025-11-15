Trump's Aggressive Diplomacy: Tariffs as a Tool for Peace in Southeast Asia

In a bold diplomatic maneuver, US President Donald Trump has engaged in pivotal phone calls with leaders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Malaysia, declaring he used the threat of tariffs to avert military conflict in Southeast Asia. The talks come in the wake of heightened tensions and violence between Thailand and Cambodia, where recent clashes led to casualties.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed he had assured the prime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand that the use of tariffs could enforce peace, a strategy he claims prevented further escalation of their border dispute. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed Trump's active involvement in mediating the situation, aligning with the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement.

Renewed tensions between Thailand and Cambodia had reached a critical point following a deadly incident earlier this week. Accusations of unprovoked aggression were exchanged amidst accusations of treaty violations. Trump's diplomatic efforts have now been credited with achieving a ceasefire, as further discussions continue under the 'Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords,' with the US closely monitoring developments to prevent a resurgence of conflict.

