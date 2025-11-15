China Advises Nationals Against Japan Travel Amidst Taiwan Tensions

In a move that could impact tourism and diplomatic relations, Chinese authorities have advised their citizens against traveling to Japan, citing security concerns arising from controversial statements made by Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, about Taiwan, as reported by NHK World.

China's cautionary advisory, issued shortly after Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japan's Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi to protest Takaichi's comments, warned about potential risks to the 'lives and physical safety of Chinese nationals in Japan'.

Amid escalating tensions, China reiterated its stance on Taiwan, maintaining that the region is part of Chinese sovereignty and warning Japan against interference. The situation could impact the record-high number of Chinese tourists to Japan this year, as stated by Japan's National Tourism Organisation.

