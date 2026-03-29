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Jammu's First International Marathon: Running for Unity and Tourism

Jammu hosted its inaugural international marathon, marked by a resilient spirit as thousands joined despite rain. Flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, it aimed to promote tourism and unity. Participants included celebrities and international runners, with significant economic and cultural impact anticipated for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:29 IST
Jammu's First International Marathon: Running for Unity and Tourism
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In a display of resilience against relentless rain, thousands of spirited runners gathered for Jammu's inaugural international marathon, held at M A Stadium. The event, inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, featured three race categories: Half Marathon, 10 km Fitness Run, and 5 km Fun Run.

The marathon captured a spirit of unity, blending fitness and entertainment. Notable participants included fitness icon Milind Soman, his wife Ankita Konwar, and actress Gul Panag. Musical performances by Kamal Khan and Prateek Narula enhanced the festive mood, while more than 4,000 runners, including over 1,000 from outside Jammu and Kashmir and 90 international athletes, participated.

Officials emphasized the event's role in promoting local tourism and culture. Joint Director Tourism Aijaz Qaiser highlighted the economic boost from hosting international participants and anticipated future events. The smooth organization and community turnout underscored Jammu's emerging fitness culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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