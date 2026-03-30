Expansion Boost: NNTR to Elevate Wildlife Management and Tourism

Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra's Gondia district is set for significant expansion and management enhancement as it gains control over a 'buffer notified' area from April 1. Officials announced that this move, confirmed by a government resolution on December 24 last year, will increase NNTR's size to 1305.88 square kilometers.

The expanded jurisdiction will enable more efficient management and tourism activities, including new safari gates, homestay accommodations, and adventure sports facilities, according to NNTR Field Director Piyusha Jagtap. Additionally, Deputy Field Director Pritam Kodape emphasized that the unified control will allow year-round tourism in the buffer zone, even during the monsoon season when the core area closes.

The transfer, involving the Forest Department and Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM), is expected to double the reserve's size and facilitate micro planning and accelerated fund release. This development aims to bolster conservation efforts and provide solutions to human-animal conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)