Sharjah Equestrian Club Prepares for Exciting Racing Season

Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club in the UAE is set to launch its 2025-2026 racing season on November 15, marking the first of six anticipated horse races. The remaining events are slated for November 23, December 21, December 28, January 18, and January 25, 2026.

Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyai, Director-General of the club, confirmed that comprehensive technical and administrative measures have been implemented to ensure the races run smoothly. Spectators and horse-racing fans are eagerly anticipated as the new season promises thrilling competitions.

This initiative is part of the UAE's extensive racing calendar, featuring 63 events across five major racecourses nationwide, offering a vibrant year of racing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)