Left Menu

Sharjah Equestrian Club Prepares for Exciting Racing Season

Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club's 2025-2026 season kicks off with six thrilling horse races scheduled, beginning on November 15. With five more races lined up, the club is set to host a series of exciting events for horse-racing enthusiasts, featuring technical and administrative readiness for the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:03 IST
Sharjah Equestrian Club Prepares for Exciting Racing Season
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club in the UAE is set to launch its 2025-2026 racing season on November 15, marking the first of six anticipated horse races. The remaining events are slated for November 23, December 21, December 28, January 18, and January 25, 2026.

Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyai, Director-General of the club, confirmed that comprehensive technical and administrative measures have been implemented to ensure the races run smoothly. Spectators and horse-racing fans are eagerly anticipated as the new season promises thrilling competitions.

This initiative is part of the UAE's extensive racing calendar, featuring 63 events across five major racecourses nationwide, offering a vibrant year of racing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai

 India
2
Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising Toxic Levels

Delhi's Breathing Struggles: 'Very Poor' Air Quality Persists Amid Rising To...

 India
3
Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

 Global
4
Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

Ex-Union Minister's Dramatic Exit: A Protest Against BJP's Alleged Misdeeds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025