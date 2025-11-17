Left Menu

India Showcases Defense Prowess at Dubai Air Show 2025

The India Pavilion was inaugurated by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, at the Dubai Air Show 2025. The Indian delegation is promoting defense technology cooperation, with participation from various Indian companies and startups, alongside global giants, in this biennial aerospace event.

MoS Sanjay Seth inagurates the India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant display of India's defense capabilities, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show 2025 in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. Leading an Indian delegation, Seth is focusing on promoting defense technology and manufacturing cooperation.

The delegation includes senior officers from various defense departments, as well as representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Armed Forces. Seth is also set to meet his UAE counterpart and chair an industry roundtable discussion to foster collaboration among companies from India, UAE, and other nations.

The India Pavilion features prominent names such as HAL, DRDO, and various Indian startups showcasing advanced technology. The Dubai Air Show, running from November 17 to 21, hosts over 1,500 exhibitors and aims to enhance military cooperation with the participation of more than 100 Air Forces globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

