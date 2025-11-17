India-Russia Relations: A Pillar of Global Stability

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the longstanding role of India-Russia relations as a stabilizing force in global affairs. During a constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar highlighted that ongoing collaborations are aligned with the mutual interests of both nations and the broader international community.

Jaishankar expressed optimism about the upcoming interactions, marking the sixth engagement this year, which strengthens bilateral cooperation across multiple spheres. He anticipates these engagements will set the stage for President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India for the 23rd Annual Summit. The finalization of numerous bilateral initiatives is expected to enhance the strategic partnership further.

Addressing pressing global concerns, Jaishankar spoke of the candid exchange of views on complex situations such as the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. India's stance supports global efforts towards peace, advocating for constructive approaches and an early end to ongoing conflicts. He emphasized that enduring peace is crucial for global stability, reflecting the essence of India-Russia's special relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)