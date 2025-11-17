Left Menu

India-Russia Relations: A Pillar of Global Stability

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the stability brought by India-Russia relations and their mutual and global benefits. Several bilateral agreements are in progress, addressing regional and global issues. The countries aim to finalize initiatives before President Putin's India visit for the Annual Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:21 IST
India-Russia Relations: A Pillar of Global Stability
EAM Jaishankar making remarks during meeting with Russian Foreign Minister (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the longstanding role of India-Russia relations as a stabilizing force in global affairs. During a constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar highlighted that ongoing collaborations are aligned with the mutual interests of both nations and the broader international community.

Jaishankar expressed optimism about the upcoming interactions, marking the sixth engagement this year, which strengthens bilateral cooperation across multiple spheres. He anticipates these engagements will set the stage for President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India for the 23rd Annual Summit. The finalization of numerous bilateral initiatives is expected to enhance the strategic partnership further.

Addressing pressing global concerns, Jaishankar spoke of the candid exchange of views on complex situations such as the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. India's stance supports global efforts towards peace, advocating for constructive approaches and an early end to ongoing conflicts. He emphasized that enduring peace is crucial for global stability, reflecting the essence of India-Russia's special relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

GMR Set to Elevate Nagpur Airport into Regional Aviation Powerhouse

 India
2
West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

 India
3
India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

India's Punching Prowess Shines in 2025 World Boxing Cup

 India
4
Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

Amit Shah Advocates Regional Cooperation for a Strong India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025