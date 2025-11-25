Left Menu

Ajeya Warrior-25: Strengthening India-UK Military Ties

The Indo-UK Ajeya Warrior-25 military exercise, unfolding in Rajasthan, showcases intense drills and cultural exchanges designed to boost interoperability under a UN mandate. Indian and UK forces engage in activities enhancing tactical proficiency, resilience, and camaraderie, reinforcing their commitment to global peace.

Indo-UK Joint Military Exercise Ajeya Warrior-25 (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indo-UK Joint Military Exercise Ajeya Warrior-25 is unfolding at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, marked by high-intensity professional engagement. Troopers from the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment and the UK Army partake in rigorous training to bolster interoperability under a United Nations mandate, as per the Defence Ministry.

Exercises include firing practices, reflex shooting, and scenario-based operations to replicate combat conditions. Both armies are enhancing tactical insight through joint sessions on IED neutralisation and exploring contemporary operational challenges, focusing on best practices and case studies.

Combat drills in urban and semi-urban settings, such as Room Intervention and Convoy Protection, demonstrate precision. Meanwhile, Slithering and Heliborne Operations refine essential counter-terror skills. Routine physical training strengthens resilience, enhanced by displays of modern weaponry and equipment from both sides.

Recreational activities, including a cherished cricket match and cultural visit to Bikaner, forge camaraderie. Ajeya Warrior-25 reinforces shared military values, aligning with its aim of enhancing tactical proficiency and readiness to operate in complex environments for global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

