Sri Lanka's Cyclone Catastrophe: International Efforts Spark Hope

A devastating cyclone has claimed at least 334 lives in Sri Lanka, with 370 individuals still unaccounted for, according to the Disaster Management Centre. The storm wreaked havoc, particularly in the Kandy district, where 88 lives were lost and 150 people remain missing. Other severely affected regions include Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts, reporting significant casualties.

The cyclone marks one of the nation's worst natural disasters in recent memory, submerging towns, destroying major bridges, and collapsing critical infrastructure. In a bid to provide aid, Starlink announced free connectivity for new and existing customers in devastated areas of Sri Lanka and Indonesia until December 2025.

India has mobilized relief efforts under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', swiftly deploying resources and personnel. The Indian Air Force has airlifted 21 tonnes of relief material and over 80 National Disaster Response Force members to Colombo. This operation highlights India's robust support for its neighbor during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)