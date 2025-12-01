Putin's India Visit Highlights Strategic Autonomy and Deep-Rooted Partnerships

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forthcoming visit to India signifies the enduring and deep-rooted partnership between the two nations, reinforcing India's strategic autonomy in a shifting geopolitical landscape. Former Indian Ambassador to Russia, Ajai Malhotra, highlighted the visit as a testament to India's independent foreign policy choices amid global political shifts.

In a conversation with ANI, Malhotra stated that India's foreign policy is currently anchored on strategic autonomy and multi-alignment, allowing the nation to engage with various global powers based on its interests, rather than bloc politics. He pointed out that diversified international partnerships have strengthened India's position, especially in light of political changes in the US and unilateral tariffs outside the WTO framework.

Defense cooperation, a cornerstone of the India-Russia relationship, has flourished for over six decades, focusing on joint design and production of advanced systems. Malhotra stressed the importance of pragmatic assessments when considering new defense acquisitions, emphasizing indigenization and technological advancement as pathways to true strategic autonomy. He also discussed the complexities posed by US sanctions on Indian companies in oil and gas sectors.

The diplomat suggested the main priority should always be national interest, advocating for exemptions when necessary and emphasizing the significance of diplomatic dialogue in resolving trade conflicts. Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Malhotra was clear that India should maintain a neutral stance while supporting peaceful resolutions through diplomatic channels.

Malhotra maintained that India should back diplomatic efforts without unsolicited mediation, noting that harmonious US-Russia relations could be advantageous for India. The focus, he added, should remain on fostering dialogue and diplomacy, enabling both major powers to work towards peace.

