US Invests $1.25 Billion in Pakistan's Reko Diq Mining Project

The United States, through the US Export-Import Bank, announced a significant $1.25 billion investment to develop the Reko Diq critical minerals project in Balochistan, Pakistan. This partnership aims to boost economic growth and employment in both countries, marking a strategic focus on critical minerals within American diplomacy.

The United States has announced a substantial investment to boost mining activities in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) has approved $1.25 billion in financing to support the development of the Reko Diq critical minerals project, according to a video shared on X by Natalie A. Baker, the Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Islamabad. Baker emphasized that such deals are pivotal to American diplomacy.

Natalie Baker expressed pride in the EXIM Bank's decision, noting that the $1.25 billion financing will facilitate the procurement of up to $2 billion worth of US mining equipment and services essential for building and operating the Reko Diq mine. The project is anticipated to create approximately 6,000 jobs in the United States and 7,500 jobs in Balochistan, Pakistan, benefiting both US exporters and local Pakistani communities.

Labeling Reko Diq as exemplary for mining projects, Baker highlighted the mutual benefits, underlining the project's potential to foster employment and prosperity in both nations. Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Islamabad announced that this new commitment is expected to spur economic growth in Balochistan. The collaboration occurs amidst Washington's increasing economic engagements with Islamabad.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump announced a separate effort with Pakistan, focusing on oil reserves development. Posting on Truth Social, Trump disclosed ongoing efforts to select the oil company leading the partnership, even hinting at potential future oil sales to India. This announcement coincided with Trump's imposition of 25 percent tariffs on India.

