India's Startup Success: Over 2 Lakh Ventures Drive Economic Growth

In a significant boost to India's economic landscape, the government has acknowledged over two lakh entities as startups, as revealed by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday. The Startup India initiative offers these startups incentives like income tax benefits, fostering growth across the nation.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognizes a staggering 2,01,335 startups, collectively responsible for generating over 21 lakh jobs. Furthermore, through the production-linked incentive scheme, these initiatives have attracted over Rs 1.88 lakh crore in investments as of June 2025, enhancing production and export across 14 sectors.

The ministry highlighted advancements in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), processing 326 million orders by October 2025. Business operations have been streamlined with a reduction of over 47,000 compliances. The Jan Vishwas Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, aims to simplify more legal provisions, complementing the already impressive 143% increase in FDI since 2014 compared to the preceding decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)