Trump Discusses Global Denuclearisation with China and Russia

President Donald Trump has initiated discussions with China and Russia to work towards the denuclearisation of nuclear weapons. While expressing a desire to reduce arsenals, he highlighted ongoing NATO commitments and the possibility of resuming US nuclear testing amid increasing tensions with Russia and China's testing activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:22 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he has engaged in conversations with China and Russia concerning the possible denuclearisation of nuclear weapons. Trump expressed optimism for collaborative efforts to decrease nuclear stockpiles, as he addressed reporters following the signing of an Executive Order to curb state-level AI regulations at the White House.

Highlighting discussions with China and Russia, Trump emphasized the importance of halting nuclear weapon production. Despite advocating for denuclearisation, he indicated the potential for the US to resume nuclear testing, citing advanced trials by Russia, including the Poseidon underwater drone, as a significant escalation of tensions.

The President spoke of revived preparations for nuclear tests, alluding to existing test sites but withheld details on their execution. Recently, the US, with Sandia National Laboratories, completed tests of the B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb with F-35A fighter jets, solidifying capabilities under operational conditions.

Parallelly, on the Korean Peninsula, the US solidified its stance on North Korea's complete denuclearisation, as confirmed by Acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim. He reiterated policies shared with South Korea amidst concerns over recent omission in the US National Security Strategy, reassuring US priorities in joint efforts with Seoul.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the NSS's broader strategic focus, yet reaffirmed the enduring commitment to denuclearisation through continued US-South Korea cooperation and international engagements, despite evolving policy documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

