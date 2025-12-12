Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order: Streamlining AI Regulations Amidst Global Competition

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent states from creating individual AI regulations. The order aims to streamline national policies in the face of competition with China and involves forming a task force to challenge state laws possibly restricting funding to non-compliant states.

Updated: 12-12-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 06:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing individual states from crafting their own regulations for artificial intelligence. The President stressed that such disparate rules could potentially hamstring the burgeoning industry in its global competition with China for supremacy in AI.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump declared, 'there's only going to be one winner' in the race for AI dominance. He criticized the potential need for companies to secure 50 different approvals across states, which would stifle innovation and investment.

The order mandates the Attorney General to form a task force to challenge these state laws. Furthermore, the Commerce Department is tasked with identifying problematic regulations, while states with stringent AI laws risk losing funding from broadband and other grant programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

