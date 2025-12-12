Trump's Executive Order: Streamlining AI Regulations Amidst Global Competition

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at preventing individual states from crafting their own regulations for artificial intelligence. The President stressed that such disparate rules could potentially hamstring the burgeoning industry in its global competition with China for supremacy in AI.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office, Trump declared, 'there's only going to be one winner' in the race for AI dominance. He criticized the potential need for companies to secure 50 different approvals across states, which would stifle innovation and investment.

The order mandates the Attorney General to form a task force to challenge these state laws. Furthermore, the Commerce Department is tasked with identifying problematic regulations, while states with stringent AI laws risk losing funding from broadband and other grant programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)