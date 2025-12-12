PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ethiopia: Strengthening India-Africa Bonds

In a move to enhance bilateral relations and South-South Cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, following his trip to Jordan. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit, highlighting India's commitment to deepening partnerships with African nations.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ethiopia since 2011 and comes at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. MEA Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra emphasized Ethiopia's significance to India, calling it an 'important and trusted partner in the Global South.'

India and Ethiopia enjoy longstanding partnerships in education and capacity-building. With trade talks taking center stage, the visit will address diversifying trade, increasing investment opportunities, and fostering people-to-people contacts. PM Modi will also engage with the Indian community in Ethiopia, underlining the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

