Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ethiopia: Strengthening India-Africa Bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ethiopia on December 16-17, marking the first Indian PM visit since 2011. The trip aims to enhance South-South Cooperation and explore opportunities in trade, education, and investment. Key discussions will focus on economic partnerships and strengthening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:54 IST
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ethiopia: Strengthening India-Africa Bonds
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance bilateral relations and South-South Cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ethiopia from December 16 to 17, following his trip to Jordan. The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit, highlighting India's commitment to deepening partnerships with African nations.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ethiopia since 2011 and comes at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. MEA Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra emphasized Ethiopia's significance to India, calling it an 'important and trusted partner in the Global South.'

India and Ethiopia enjoy longstanding partnerships in education and capacity-building. With trade talks taking center stage, the visit will address diversifying trade, increasing investment opportunities, and fostering people-to-people contacts. PM Modi will also engage with the Indian community in Ethiopia, underlining the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025