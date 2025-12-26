"Not connected with grassroots politics in the country": Former Indian envoy Veena Sikri on Tarique Rahman's return to Bangladesh

Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri on Friday commented on the return of BNP leader Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh after 17 years, saying his prolonged absence from the country could limit his understanding of current ground realities. Speaking to ANI on Rahman's return, Sikri said, "He has returned after 17 long years. While he may be in touch with leaders, he is not connected with grassroots politics in the country. He has not been able to gauge the deep anger or the scale of atrocities being committed against minorities such as Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Sufis, and Ahmadis."

Sikri's observations come amid heightened political activity in Bangladesh following Rahman's homecoming, which has drawn widespread public attention and is being seen as a significant political development ahead of upcoming electoral processes. She noted that although Rahman's return carries political importance, the extended period he spent outside the country may make it difficult for him to reconnect with evolving social and political dynamics, particularly issues affecting minority communities.

Rahman, the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years in exile and currently serves as the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). His return has come at a sensitive moment for Bangladesh, which has been witnessing heightened political tension following the killing of student leader Osman Hadi and days of violent protests across several parts of the country.

The unrest has raised serious concerns over law and order, minority safety and the broader political environment ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 17. (ANI)

