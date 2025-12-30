Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphatically denied Russian assertions of an alleged attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, branding them as manufactured disinformation. In a public statement, Sybiha highlighted the absence of concrete evidence from Moscow to substantiate its claims, describing the allegations as fictitious.

Sybiha expressed regret over the responses from certain countries, which he claimed showed quick concern for the alleged attack but remained silent when a Russian missile hit a Ukrainian government building earlier. He accused Russia of a consistent pattern of misinformation to fabricate scenarios and justified his stance by recalling past denials from Moscow prior to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The minister called for global restraint against reactive measures to unverified claims from Russia, emphasizing that such actions only bolster Russian propaganda. Sybiha reiterated Ukraine's commitment to peace, advocating caution in international responses to deceptive incidents, following a report by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about an alleged Ukrainian drone attack.