Balochistan Enforced Disappearances: A Deepening Crisis in Governance

The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, disclosed on January 4 three new instances of enforced disappearances in Quetta, urging immediate scrutiny and accountability. Using social media platform X, Paank detailed the disappearance of Naseeb Ullah, a National Party political worker, from Qambrani House in Killi Suhrab Khan, attributed to Pakistani security forces.

Also reported missing were Umer Baloch, a BS student, and his brother Dawood Baloch, a mechanic, both residents of the same area. According to BNM, these disappearances mark another episode in the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, echoing repeated calls for an impartial investigation.

Previous reports from Dawn and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) highlight how such offenses intensify public estrangement and incite political volatility. Despite mounting documentation, Pakistani authorities refute involvement, complicating justice for victims' families and perpetuating a veil of distrust.

(With inputs from agencies.)