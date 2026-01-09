Left Menu

Iran Denies Unrest Amidst Propaganda Allegations

The Iranian Consulate General in Hyderabad assured that Iran is stable, safeguarding foreign nationals including Indians, against media-fueled misinformation. Despite peaceful protests driven by economic issues, some foreign entities are allegedly politicizing them. Media claims about Iran's Supreme Leader leaving the country were dismissed as baseless propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:34 IST
People move along a street in Tehran as protests break out over the sharp fall in the value of the national currency (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad declared that the situation in Iran remains stable, emphasizing no threat to Indian citizens in light of the recent protests, as reported in an official release. Safety measures are in place to protect all foreign nationals, including Indians.

Citing Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, the release highlighted that citizens have the right to assemble and protest peacefully. The ongoing protests, rooted in economic concerns, are legitimate and recognized by Iran's Supreme Leader. However, the Consulate accused foreign parties of politicizing these events, with media outlets disseminating false information to stir public opinion.

The Consulate also firmly rejected claims about Iran's Supreme Leader considering leaving the country, describing such reports as unfounded and part of a propaganda effort. It called on media professionals to verify information through credible sources, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and collaboration with Indian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

