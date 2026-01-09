Iran Denies Unrest Amidst Propaganda Allegations

The Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad declared that the situation in Iran remains stable, emphasizing no threat to Indian citizens in light of the recent protests, as reported in an official release. Safety measures are in place to protect all foreign nationals, including Indians.

Citing Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, the release highlighted that citizens have the right to assemble and protest peacefully. The ongoing protests, rooted in economic concerns, are legitimate and recognized by Iran's Supreme Leader. However, the Consulate accused foreign parties of politicizing these events, with media outlets disseminating false information to stir public opinion.

The Consulate also firmly rejected claims about Iran's Supreme Leader considering leaving the country, describing such reports as unfounded and part of a propaganda effort. It called on media professionals to verify information through credible sources, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and collaboration with Indian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)