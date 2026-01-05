Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Social Media Misinformation Controversy

The Delhi Police are set to contact major social media platforms to remove posts spreading misinformation about a DoE circular concerning stray dogs. An FIR has been lodged following complaints of false claims about school teachers in Delhi. Investigations into the accounts behind these posts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have announced plans to reach out to major social media platforms to request the removal of posts that allegedly spread misinformation concerning a Directorate of Education (DoE) circular. This move follows a complaint filed by the DoE over misleading claims about the involvement of Delhi school teachers in counting stray dogs.

To facilitate this action, the police will seek not only the removal of the content but also details about the accounts responsible for uploading it. This is part of a broader investigation, launched after the FIR, aiming to identify and examine the role of specific social media handles in disseminating the false information.

The complaint highlights allegations that false information was circulated with malicious intent, causing reputational damage to the education department. It also mentions videos of people pretending to be teachers engaged in counting stray dogs, urging legal action. Further investigations are underway as police assess the situation.

