Left Menu

Ayatollah Khamenei Accuses US of Fueling Iranian Protests

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei accuses the US of instigating protests, criticizing President Trump for supporting rioters. Khamenei warns against foreign influence, likening Trump to historical despots. Meanwhile, Trump threatens severe US retaliation if Iran harms protesters during ongoing unrest fueled by economic woes, as demonstrations grow across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:54 IST
Ayatollah Khamenei Accuses US of Fueling Iranian Protests
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei (File Photo/@khamenei_ir). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a public address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei alleged that the United States government was orchestrating the widespread protests unfolding in Iran, aiming criticism at President Trump for backing the protesters. Khamenei accused the demonstrators of causing havoc domestically to gain favor with the US administration.

Furthermore, the Ayatollah likened US President Trump to historical despots, suggesting that such figures are often overthrown at the height of their power. He condemned any act of mercenary behavior benefiting foreign powers, asserting that the Iranian nation would reject such individuals and vowing that Trump, like others before him, would meet a downfall.

Defending his stance, President Trump had earlier warned Iran against harming protestors, promising a stern US response should any innocents be targeted during the escalating demonstrations. Multiple interviews underline Trump's stern warning of repercussions, as significant unrest, prompted by Iran's soaring economic crises, spreads rapidly across major cities, matched by an intensified crackdown by Iranian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

 Global
2
Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

 Sweden
3
India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

 India
4
Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026