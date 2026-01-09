Ayatollah Khamenei Accuses US of Fueling Iranian Protests

In a public address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei alleged that the United States government was orchestrating the widespread protests unfolding in Iran, aiming criticism at President Trump for backing the protesters. Khamenei accused the demonstrators of causing havoc domestically to gain favor with the US administration.

Furthermore, the Ayatollah likened US President Trump to historical despots, suggesting that such figures are often overthrown at the height of their power. He condemned any act of mercenary behavior benefiting foreign powers, asserting that the Iranian nation would reject such individuals and vowing that Trump, like others before him, would meet a downfall.

Defending his stance, President Trump had earlier warned Iran against harming protestors, promising a stern US response should any innocents be targeted during the escalating demonstrations. Multiple interviews underline Trump's stern warning of repercussions, as significant unrest, prompted by Iran's soaring economic crises, spreads rapidly across major cities, matched by an intensified crackdown by Iranian authorities.

