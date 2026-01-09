Taiwanese Marine Indicted for Espionage Ties with China

In a shocking revelation, a former member of Taiwan's Marine Corps faces indictment on charges of espionage, accused of accepting bribes from a Chinese handler to leak classified defense information. This case, as reported by Focus Taiwan, underscores the increasing threat of Chinese infiltration in Taiwan's military circles.

According to the Ciaotou District Prosecutors' Office, Chen, who had been serving as a petty officer second class since 2017, crossed paths with a Chinese operative using the alias 'Jixiang' in early 2024. Their initially benign online interaction quickly escalated into a covert recruitment scheme from across the Taiwan Strait.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing that between February and March 2024, Chen recorded incriminating videos at his Kaohsiung home, where he displayed China's national flag and professed allegiance to Beijing. In return, he allegedly received NT$200,000 for his loyalty.

Chen's acts of espionage reportedly intensified between May and June, leveraging his military experience to document and transmit sensitive weapons configuration data and operational details of amphibious assault vehicles to his handler. July 2024 saw him informing the operative about a secret visit by President Lai Ching-te to a Kaohsiung military site for an additional NT$10,000.

Despite ongoing communication, Chen had not yet been compensated for sending classified materials concerning Taiwan's drone initiatives and details about the Han Kuang military exercises via the LINE messaging platform, as noted by Focus Taiwan.

The authorities zeroed in on Chen after an internal tip-off, leading to his August arrest. Subsequently, he faced dismissal from the military in November and was formally charged in December under Taiwan's National Security Act and Anti-Corruption Act. Prosecutors assert that Chen's betrayal was not only a breach of his military oath but also jeopardized the nation's defense mechanisms.

