INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Overseas Voyage to Oman

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi commended the crew of INSV Kaundinya on their maiden overseas journey to Muscat. The vessel symbolizes India's maritime heritage, embracing traditional shipbuilding techniques. This expedition enhances India-Oman relations and showcases India's dedication to maritime diplomacy and heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:15 IST
CNS Admiral Tripathi interacts with INSV Kaundinya crew, lauds proficiency, resilience on maiden overseas voyage (Photo/X@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff, lauded the crew of the INSV Kaundinya, presently on the 12th day of their inaugural overseas journey to Muscat, Oman. Through a video call, Admiral Tripathi congratulated the crew, commending their steady progress and resilience at sea.

The voyage has already covered over 385 nautical miles (710 km) from Porbandar, Gujarat. Admiral Tripathi acknowledged the proficiency of the crew and motivated them to maintain the esteemed traditions of Indian seafarers during this historic venture.

INSV Kaundinya, built with traditional stitched techniques, is a testament to India's maritime legacy. The mission seeks to revive ancient seafaring wisdom, strengthen Indo-Omani ties, and fortify regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean, underscoring India's commitment to maritime diplomacy.

