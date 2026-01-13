Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: US Weighs Military Options as Iran Protests Intensify

President Trump is considering military and covert actions against Iran amid rising anti-government protests and human rights concerns. The US is reviewing options including military, cyber, and psychological tactics, as the situation in Iran worsens. Both countries hint at potential diplomatic negotiations to resolve escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:38 IST
Tensions Escalate: US Weighs Military Options as Iran Protests Intensify
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As Iran faces escalating anti-government protests, President Trump is evaluating a broad spectrum of military and covert action options against the Islamic Republic, according to CBS News sources within the US Defense Department. The potential actions extend beyond traditional airstrikes, encompassing integrated military, cyber, and psychological operations.

Trump's national security team is scheduled for a meeting at the White House to review updated policies and military strategies regarding Iran, although it remains uncertain if the president will attend. Amid ongoing protests fueled by economic issues and public dissent, Trump has cautioned that the US could step in should Iranian forces intensify their crackdown.

On Sunday, Trump mentioned Iran's encroachment of a 'red line' following reports of protester casualties, promoting the consideration of 'very strong options'. Despite military planning, potential diplomatic engagement is also in the pipeline, as the Iranian Foreign Minister has approached the US Special Envoy for talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026