Tensions Escalate: US Weighs Military Options as Iran Protests Intensify

As Iran faces escalating anti-government protests, President Trump is evaluating a broad spectrum of military and covert action options against the Islamic Republic, according to CBS News sources within the US Defense Department. The potential actions extend beyond traditional airstrikes, encompassing integrated military, cyber, and psychological operations.

Trump's national security team is scheduled for a meeting at the White House to review updated policies and military strategies regarding Iran, although it remains uncertain if the president will attend. Amid ongoing protests fueled by economic issues and public dissent, Trump has cautioned that the US could step in should Iranian forces intensify their crackdown.

On Sunday, Trump mentioned Iran's encroachment of a 'red line' following reports of protester casualties, promoting the consideration of 'very strong options'. Despite military planning, potential diplomatic engagement is also in the pipeline, as the Iranian Foreign Minister has approached the US Special Envoy for talks.

