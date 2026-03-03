Left Menu

Norway Makes Renewable Energy Inroad in the US

Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 33.3% stake in a US portfolio of solar and wind assets, marking its first renewable energy investment in the region. The total stake value is $425 million, and the portfolio has a capacity of 2.3 GW. Additional investments are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:20 IST
Norway Makes Renewable Energy Inroad in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, made headlines with its inaugural investment in U.S. renewable energy assets. The fund has acquired a 33.3% equity stake in a mixed portfolio containing 17 solar plants and five onshore wind power facilities.

The Norske Bank Investment Management (NBIM) announced that it will invest $425 million for its stake, with the entire portfolio's enterprise value estimated at $2.6 billion. An NBIM spokesperson confirmed that these assets are all located in the United States.

In addition to Norway's fund, the British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Brookfield will each also own a 33.3% share in the portfolio, which offers a power output capacity of approximately 2.3 gigawatts. The group aims to further invest $1.5 billion in renewable energy across the U.S. and Canada through their joint venture, Northview Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

 India
2
Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

Punjab's Financial Leap: AAP's Debt Reduction Triumph

 India
3
Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

Will Jacks Shines as England's Rising Star in ICC T20 World Cup

 India
4
Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

Airspace Hurdles: Navigating Through Global Sports Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026