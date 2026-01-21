Greenland Debate: Former US Army Officer Challenges Trump's Stance

In a recent interview, former US Army Officer and Foreign Policy Expert Daniel L. Davis critiqued President Trump's assertions regarding the strategic importance of Greenland to the United States. Davis dismissed Trump's reasoning, stating there is no practical military, diplomatic or strategic requirement for acquiring the territory.

Davis elaborated on the unfounded nature of perceived threats from Russia and China. He explained that neither nation has the military capability nor interest to take over Greenland, given their existing Arctic presence. He also condemned the notion of 'ownership' of Greenland as contrary to common sense and alliances.

Moreover, Davis warned that a US move on Greenland might justify Russian-like territorial ambitions, such as its previous annexation of Crimea, thereby eroding the international rule of law. He cautioned that endorsing a 'might makes right' philosophy could lead to global conflict detrimental to humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)