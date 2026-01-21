Left Menu

Greenland Debate: Former US Army Officer Challenges Trump's Stance

Former US Army Officer Daniel L. Davis challenges President Trump's claims over Greenland, arguing there's no strategic need for the US to acquire it. Davis highlights the infeasibility of threats from Russia and China, and warns against setting a precedent similar to Russia's actions in Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:23 IST
Greenland Debate: Former US Army Officer Challenges Trump's Stance
Former US Army Officer, foreign policy expert and Podcaster Daniel L Davis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, former US Army Officer and Foreign Policy Expert Daniel L. Davis critiqued President Trump's assertions regarding the strategic importance of Greenland to the United States. Davis dismissed Trump's reasoning, stating there is no practical military, diplomatic or strategic requirement for acquiring the territory.

Davis elaborated on the unfounded nature of perceived threats from Russia and China. He explained that neither nation has the military capability nor interest to take over Greenland, given their existing Arctic presence. He also condemned the notion of 'ownership' of Greenland as contrary to common sense and alliances.

Moreover, Davis warned that a US move on Greenland might justify Russian-like territorial ambitions, such as its previous annexation of Crimea, thereby eroding the international rule of law. He cautioned that endorsing a 'might makes right' philosophy could lead to global conflict detrimental to humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global
2
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
4
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026