Creative Convergence Delhi: Pioneering Future of India-UK Creative Economy

Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined is set to gather cultural leaders, policymakers, and creative entrepreneurs from India and the UK in Delhi on January 29-30, 2026, exploring the future of the creative economy.

Building on the successful Bengaluru edition, the event will feature speakers like Tim Curtis, Vivek Aggarwal, and Ruth Mackenzie CBE, discussing India's evolving creative sectors and UK-India cultural ties. Topics will range from sustainable fashion to cross-border exchanges.

The program underscores collaboration and innovation, enhancing creative networks and exploring sustainable economic models, setting a significant milestone in India-UK cultural partnerships through dialogue and co-creation.

