Creative Convergence Delhi: Pioneering Future of India-UK Creative Economy

Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined will convene in Delhi on January 29-30, 2026. The event gathers cultural leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs from India and the UK to explore the future creative economy. The platform fosters dialogue on sustainable partnerships, innovative practices, and cultural exchanges, broadening the India-UK creative collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:49 IST
British Council logo (Photo/X@BritishCouncil). Image Credit: ANI
Building on the successful Bengaluru edition, the event will feature speakers like Tim Curtis, Vivek Aggarwal, and Ruth Mackenzie CBE, discussing India's evolving creative sectors and UK-India cultural ties. Topics will range from sustainable fashion to cross-border exchanges.

The program underscores collaboration and innovation, enhancing creative networks and exploring sustainable economic models, setting a significant milestone in India-UK cultural partnerships through dialogue and co-creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

