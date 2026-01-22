Zelenskyy Nears Peace Pact in Davos Talks With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed significant progress in drafting documents with Washington to end the ongoing conflict with Russia at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. In his address, Zelenskyy expressed optimism, marking a potential breakthrough in negotiations that have been intensifying on the conference's sidelines.

He mentioned having productive talks with US President Donald Trump, noting that the discussions have been challenging but constructive. Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a crucial closed-door meeting, and afterward, Trump acknowledged the complexity of reaching an immediate resolution, highlighting the necessity to end the war.

The conversations, according to officials, have zeroed in on a pivotal issue linked to territorial disputes. As part of the ongoing peace efforts, Trump's administration plans to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, Trump introduced his 'Board of Peace' initiative, promoting it as a significant advancement for global peace.

