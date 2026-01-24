Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Awami League vs. Yunus Government

In a fiery political confrontation, Bahauddin Nasim, former MP and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh's Awami League, has vehemently supported Sheikh Hasina's accusations against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Nasim asserts that the Yunus administration is responsible for widespread violence and insecurity across the country.

Nasim's statements echo the sentiments of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who condemned Yunus as a 'usurer' and 'national enemy,' urging citizens to unite against what she described as a fascist regime. Her call to action comes amid the looming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, creating heightened political tensions in Bangladesh.

The situation escalates as Sheikh Hasina recalls her forced departure from the country, blaming Yunus for instigating an age of terror and undermining democracy. As the elections approach, debates around the Awami League's future intensify, further complicating the political landscape in Bangladesh.