Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Awami League vs. Yunus Government

The Awami League's Bahauddin Nasim supports Sheikh Hasina's critique of Muhammad Yunus' Interim Government, accusing it of fascism and violence. As tensions rise before February's elections, Hasina labels Yunus a national enemy, urging Bangladesh to unite against his regime, which she blames for widespread fear and insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:46 IST
Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: Awami League vs. Yunus Government
Former Bangladesh MP and Joint General Secretary of the Awami League Bahauddin Nasim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political confrontation, Bahauddin Nasim, former MP and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh's Awami League, has vehemently supported Sheikh Hasina's accusations against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Nasim asserts that the Yunus administration is responsible for widespread violence and insecurity across the country.

Nasim's statements echo the sentiments of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who condemned Yunus as a 'usurer' and 'national enemy,' urging citizens to unite against what she described as a fascist regime. Her call to action comes amid the looming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, creating heightened political tensions in Bangladesh.

The situation escalates as Sheikh Hasina recalls her forced departure from the country, blaming Yunus for instigating an age of terror and undermining democracy. As the elections approach, debates around the Awami League's future intensify, further complicating the political landscape in Bangladesh.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026