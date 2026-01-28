Left Menu

Controversy in Delhi Assembly: Privileges Committee Demands Atishi's Response

The Delhi Assembly Speaker has requested Leader of Opposition Atishi to provide a written statement by February 6, addressing her allegedly incorrect statements regarding the suspension of AAP MLAs. The dispute centers on Atishi's claim that the suspensions were related to a protest against air pollution.

In a developing controversy, the Delhi Assembly Speaker has requested Leader of Opposition Atishi to submit a written statement to the Privileges Committee by February 6. This comes after her statements regarding the suspension of AAP MLAs during the winter session were deemed 'incorrect and mala fide.'

The issue was highlighted by Speaker Vijender Gupta and referred to the Privileges Committee. The dispute revolves around Atishi's allegation that the MLAs' suspension was linked to their protest against air pollution by wearing masks. However, Gupta refuted this claim, citing disruption of assembly proceedings as the reason.

Speaker Gupta emphasized the suspension of four AAP MLAs, including Sanjeev Jha, was solely due to their attempts to interrupt the address during the winter session on January 6. Gupta emphasized that the action was necessary to uphold the assembly's order, dignity, and authority.

