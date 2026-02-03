In 2026, the Russian capital, Moscow, will become a stage for young theatre artists from BRICS+ nations as it hosts the InteRussia Theatre Arts Fellowship. Organized by the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) in collaboration with the Gorchakov Fund and key media partner TV BRICS International Media Network, this initiative aims to nurture burgeoning artistic talent.

Backed by Rossotrudnichestvo's 'New Generation' project and the Presidential Grants Foundation, the fellowship is designed for advanced students and early-career actors to explore Russian theatrical traditions and modern practices. Running from August 24 to October 3, the program offers immersive workshops on acting techniques, stage movement, and speech.

Participants are encouraged to engage with cultural leaders and collaborate with peers, culminating in dramatic showcases. TV BRICS emphasizes the fellowship's role in strengthening international cooperation and expanding global networks. Since its inception in 2021, over 500 artists from more than 70 countries have joined, highlighting its appeal and growing influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)