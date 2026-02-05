Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Day of Distraction?

Pakistan annually marks February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day, a gesture it claims supports the rights of Kashmiris. However, critics like PoJK activist Abid Ali Raja accuse the day of being state propaganda to cloud Pakistan's own human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

Raja, speaking to a local digital media platform, dismissed the day's significance, branding it a 'complete fraud.' He criticized its detachment from the historical and political struggles of Jammu and Kashmir's residents, emphasizing that it's a mere distraction from the actual issues in PoJK.

The activist accused Pakistani authorities of quelling dissent in PoJK, targeting civilians asking for essentials like electricity and water. Raja claimed such individuals are labeled traitors, and highlighted restrictions on civil liberties, such as blocked IDs and passports. He denounced the observance as state-sponsored theatre with minimal public participation.

