US Embassy Urges Immediate Departure from Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Amid growing tensions, the virtual US Embassy in Iran has advised its citizens to leave immediately, citing heightened security measures and potential internet blockages. The advisory outlines alternative exit routes and stresses the importance of planning without relying on US government assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:24 IST
An upside-down U.S flag flutters at the former United States Embassy in Tehran, Iran (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a stark advisory issued on Friday, the virtual US Embassy in Iran has called on American citizens to vacate the country immediately due to escalating tensions and security concerns. The warning highlights the increased measures taken by Iranian authorities, including road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages.

The advisory urges US nationals to anticipate continued internet outages and plan alternative communication strategies, while considering land departures to neighboring Armenia or Turkiye. Options for air travel remain uncertain, with airlines potentially limiting or canceling flights with little notice.

The embassy stressed the need for preparedness, advising Americans to avoid demonstrations and maintain situational awareness. Additionally, it outlined the requirement for US-Iranian dual nationals to exit on Iranian passports, warning of the risk of arrest and detention within Iran for those exhibiting connections to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

