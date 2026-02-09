India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has acknowledged the critical role played by US Ambassador Sergio Gor in finalizing the India-US interim trade agreement. Goyal praised Gor's 'support and personal leadership' in fostering stronger economic ties between the two nations, during a reception held at the ambassador's residence in the national capital.

Goyal extended his best wishes to Ambassador Gor for a fruitful tenure in India, highlighting the country's warmth and hospitality. He expressed confidence that the ambassador would enjoy working in India and meeting its people, emphasizing the country's welcoming nature.

Ambassador Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on January 14, confirming his position as the 27th US Ambassador to India. The interim trade agreement outlines significant tariff adjustments from both sides to boost industrial and agricultural trade, reflecting commitments made under the Bilateral Trade Agreement initiated by Trump and Modi in 2025.

