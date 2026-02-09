Left Menu

India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauds US Ambassador Sergio Gor for his pivotal role in the India-US interim trade agreement. The agreement focuses on enhancing bilateral trade by reducing tariffs and promoting mutual benefits, while reaffirming a broader agreement launched under Trump and Modi. Both nations commit to significant economic undertakings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:52 IST
India-US Interim Trade Agreement: Strengthening Economic Ties
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has acknowledged the critical role played by US Ambassador Sergio Gor in finalizing the India-US interim trade agreement. Goyal praised Gor's 'support and personal leadership' in fostering stronger economic ties between the two nations, during a reception held at the ambassador's residence in the national capital.

Goyal extended his best wishes to Ambassador Gor for a fruitful tenure in India, highlighting the country's warmth and hospitality. He expressed confidence that the ambassador would enjoy working in India and meeting its people, emphasizing the country's welcoming nature.

Ambassador Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on January 14, confirming his position as the 27th US Ambassador to India. The interim trade agreement outlines significant tariff adjustments from both sides to boost industrial and agricultural trade, reflecting commitments made under the Bilateral Trade Agreement initiated by Trump and Modi in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

