Devastating Factory Fire Ignites Safety Concerns in Pakistan
A massive factory fire erupted in Rawat Industrial Area, Rawalpindi, requiring 19 fire tenders and over 16 hours to control. Filled with chemicals, the blaze threatened structural collapse. Ongoing cooling efforts prevent re-ignition, with an investigation pending. The incident heightens concerns over urban fire safety, following Karachi's Gul Plaza blaze.
A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Rawat Industrial Area near Rawalpindi, prompting a large-scale response from rescue services, according to a report by GeoTV.
Firefighters battled the blaze for over 16 hours, aided by 19 fire tenders and additional fire brigade support. Water mixed with foam was used to control the flames amidst vast quantities of chemicals inside the factory.
Authorities warn that the fire has compromised the structure of the premises, raising fear of collapse. While there are no immediate reports of casualties, an investigation will follow once the fire is entirely contained. The incident raises alarm over fire safety standards in Pakistan, especially after the recent tragedy at Karachi's Gul Plaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
