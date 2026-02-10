World Bank-Funded Water Networks Transform Ghazni Province

Construction has begun on three critical clean drinking water supply networks in the Ghazni province, with funding from the World Bank, according to a recent report by Tolo News. These projects, based in the Ab Band, Khogyani, and Zankhan districts, represent a 20 million Afghani investment to supply water to around 1,000 families.

The head of project implementation at the Ghazni Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Saeed-ur-Rahman Saeed, highlighted the importance of these projects. He noted the severe challenges faced by local residents due to prolonged droughts, which have resulted in dry wells and left the community in dire need of clean drinking water. Residents have expressed gratitude for the new initiatives and emphasized the need for further projects to alleviate water scarcity.

Local residents, like Ezatullah of Ab Band district, have shared their struggles, mentioning that 90% of the village lacks direct access to water, relying instead on distant sources. Meanwhile, Mohammad Dawood described the communal efforts needed just to gather water from borewells. Previous initiatives this year funded by the World Bank have successfully delivered clean water to nearly 4,000 families across Ghazni, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat severe water shortages in the region.