Voices from Balochistan: Calls for Rights and Representation Amplified

At a significant rights assembly in Lahore, influential figures from Baloch political and civil sectors called attention to alleged repression in their province, emphasizing issues such as enforced disappearances and the shrinking space for civil society. Questions were raised repeatedly about Islamabad's security-centric policies overshadowing political discourse.

Sammi Deen Baloch, of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, engaged with foreign diplomats and media, depicting a repressive climate where dissent leads to detention. Discussions also highlighted troubling cases, including that of Mahrang Baloch, with UN officials indicating that these insights would be communicated to appropriate bodies.

Akhtar Mengal, representing the Balochistan National Party, challenged the narrative of militancy, arguing that those deemed insurgents by the state are viewed as protectors by some locals. He stressed that the nuances of local experiences are often invisible to outsiders and emphasized the unmet promises of autonomy.

