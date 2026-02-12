Pakistan: Karachi's water breakdown exposes governance failures

Karachi is once again in the grip of an acute water crisis after repair activity on a major transmission line halted supplies to wide swathes of the city, a situation that has left residents angry and dependent on private tankers. Multiple neighbourhoods have endured several days without regular water, disrupting daily life and straining household budgets. Communities from Korangi and Landhi to Liaquatabad and Nazimabad have been among the worst affected, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation said the disruption began after a leak was found in an 84-inch pipeline near Block 19 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Emergency repairs, initiated at the start of the week, reduced inflows from the Dhabeji pumping station by roughly 200 million gallons per day, severely curtailing distribution. While authorities claimed the job was wrapped up far earlier than the initial deadline and promised phased restoration from mid-week, residents expressed doubt, pointing out that similar assurances in the past rarely translated into timely relief. The shortage has affected more than homes. Employees working in commercial centres have complained of operating without basic facilities, and mosques in several localities have struggled to maintain enough water for ablutions. Hydrant services in Landhi and Sherpao were also interrupted, compounding difficulties for neighbourhoods already reeling from low pressure. A utility spokesperson apologised, describing the repair as essential and technically demanding, and said teams had been pushed to work around the clock. However, frustration on the ground remains intense as citizens question why recurring ruptures, leakages and ageing infrastructure continue to paralyse the metropolis, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Reacting to the crisis, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek chairman Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadri termed the situation a stark example of administrative collapse. He argued that residents are left waiting helplessly while water seeps onto roads and tanker operators profit. He warned that if an immediate and affordable supply is not ensured, the party would mobilise peaceful protests with the public, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

