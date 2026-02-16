India's AI-Gaming Fusion Takes Center Stage: A New Era Emerges

The AI Impact Summit 2026, which began on Monday, spotlights India's burgeoning AI and gaming startups, positioning the nation at the pinnacle of AI-powered gaming and immersive technologies. This global platform on Artificial Intelligence has drawn policymakers, investors, tech leaders, and startups, celebrating tangible AI advancements across diverse sectors.

Among the impressive participants are five Indian startups: Yesgnome, Metasports (Hitwicket), Koyozo, Youth Buzz (Ourcadium), and Evivve, each presenting groundbreaking AI-driven solutions transforming gaming, creative production, and enterprise transformation. Yesgnome is showcasing Sketly AI, a sophisticated art-generation platform tailored for game studios, offering tools for swift production of assets while maintaining visual consistency across expansive projects.

Metasports highlights its multiplayer cricket game, Hitwicket, boasting over 18 million global users. They present a Generative AI-powered commentary engine, creating dynamic text and voice narration for gameplay, brilliantly merging AI storytelling with sports gaming.

Koyozo debuts a mobile handheld gaming ecosystem that elevates smartphones to console-grade devices with its flagship hardware, Koyozo One, featuring cutting-edge controls. Meanwhile, Youth Buzz's 'Man vs. GPT' format showcases adaptive AI in competitive gaming. Evivve presents an Enterprise Cognitive AI Readiness Tool, assessing organizational readiness for AI adoption.

The summit also hosts global thought-leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurating the event. A significant panel, "The New Gold Rush: Investing in India's AI-Powered Gaming Future," will explore India's AI game development potential. With world leaders from over 20 countries attending, including notable figures like French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the summit underscores India's ambition for an inclusive and impactful AI-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)