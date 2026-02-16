Unlocking Migration Pathways: India-EU Partnership Highlights Opportunities for Northeast

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the European Union and Assam's state government, recently hosted a pivotal program in Guwahati. The event, titled "Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor," is part of the India-EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), according to an official MEA statement.

The CDMM initiative is executed by the Indian Council of World Affairs, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, and the International Labour Organisation. Established to fortify collaboration on regular migration and mobility, the program also aims to counter irregular migration trends between India and the European Union, in line with the 2016 Common Agenda.

Key figures, such as Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and representatives across multiple states and European countries, attended the conference. A subsequent student outreach event at IIT Guwahati aims to inform and guide students regarding education and career opportunities in the EU, featuring presentations from EU Delegation members.

(With inputs from agencies.)