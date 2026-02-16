Left Menu

Unlocking Migration Pathways: India-EU Partnership Highlights Opportunities for Northeast

The MEA, in collaboration with the EU and Assam's government, held a program in Guwahati promoting India-EU migration and mobility opportunities. This event reaffirmed a shared agenda to strengthen cooperation on lawful migration and address skilling needs for EU destinations, with a student outreach following at IIT Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:06 IST
Unlocking Migration Pathways: India-EU Partnership Highlights Opportunities for Northeast
State Engagement Programme titled "Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor" (Photo: X@ICWA_NewDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in collaboration with the European Union and Assam's state government, recently hosted a pivotal program in Guwahati. The event, titled "Linking India-EU Migration Opportunities and the Northeast Corridor," is part of the India-EU Cooperation and Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (CDMM), according to an official MEA statement.

The CDMM initiative is executed by the Indian Council of World Affairs, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, and the International Labour Organisation. Established to fortify collaboration on regular migration and mobility, the program also aims to counter irregular migration trends between India and the European Union, in line with the 2016 Common Agenda.

Key figures, such as Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and representatives across multiple states and European countries, attended the conference. A subsequent student outreach event at IIT Guwahati aims to inform and guide students regarding education and career opportunities in the EU, featuring presentations from EU Delegation members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026