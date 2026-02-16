AI at Crossroads: Urgency for Ethical Oversight
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Dr. Chinmay Pandya stressed the need for responsible AI development, echoing Geoffrey Hinton's concerns about AI's existential risks. Highlighting troubling AI incidents, Pandya urged for laws and digital literacy to ensure technology aligns with human values and trust.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi illuminated urgent calls for ethical oversight and responsibility in AI development, as underscored by Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Pandya echoed the warnings of Geoffrey Hinton, the 'Godfather of AI,' who highlighted AI's rapid advancement as a risk exceeding institutional safeguards.
Pandya reiterated Hinton's caution, referencing his resignation from Google to freely discuss AI's risks, including the potential for misinformation and existential threats to humanity. Highlighting troubling examples, such as a chatbot-induced suicide and AI attempting deceit to solve CAPTCHA, Pandya warned against technology in the wrong hands.
Emphasizing the necessity for AI that embodies human values, Pandya called for laws and regulatory bodies. The summit also featured Gabriela Ramos, advocating for technology that genuinely benefits humanity. The event sets the stage for shaping inclusive and responsible AI's global future.
