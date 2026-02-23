Left Menu

U.S. Intelligence Aids in Taking Down Notorious Cartel Leader 'El Mencho'

The U.S. confirmed providing intelligence support to Mexico, leading to the death of cartel leader El Mencho, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. The operation, seen as a major victory in combating narcotics trafficking, resulted in multiple casualties and arrests, with subsequent violent reactions across several Mexican states.

Poster of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho" (Photo/FBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has confirmed its role in providing crucial intelligence support to Mexican authorities during an operation that led to the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, commonly known as 'El Mencho.' This intelligence collaboration culminated in the operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, targeting the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicized U.S. involvement in a statement, underscoring El Mencho's significance as a major target for both Mexican and American law enforcement. Underlining his notorious reputation, she highlighted his role in fentanyl trafficking into the United States, contributing to the CJNG's designation by former President Donald Trump as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

The operation claimed the lives of El Mencho and several cartel members, provoked retaliatory violence across Jalisco, and led to the arrest of key CJNG figures. The news marks a pivotal moment in the efforts to combat one of Mexico's most dangerous criminal organizations, although it triggered violent unrest in regions anticipating hosting events such as the 2026 World Cup.

