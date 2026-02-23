U.S. Intelligence Aids in Taking Down Notorious Cartel Leader 'El Mencho'

The United States government has confirmed its role in providing crucial intelligence support to Mexican authorities during an operation that led to the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, commonly known as 'El Mencho.' This intelligence collaboration culminated in the operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, targeting the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt publicized U.S. involvement in a statement, underscoring El Mencho's significance as a major target for both Mexican and American law enforcement. Underlining his notorious reputation, she highlighted his role in fentanyl trafficking into the United States, contributing to the CJNG's designation by former President Donald Trump as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

The operation claimed the lives of El Mencho and several cartel members, provoked retaliatory violence across Jalisco, and led to the arrest of key CJNG figures. The news marks a pivotal moment in the efforts to combat one of Mexico's most dangerous criminal organizations, although it triggered violent unrest in regions anticipating hosting events such as the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)