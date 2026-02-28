Left Menu

Tragedy in El Alto: Bolivian Plane Crash Leaves 15 Dead Amidst Chaos

A military plane crash in El Alto, Bolivia, resulted in 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, faced inclement weather leading to the tragedy. Chaos ensued as scattered money attracted crowds, leading to police intervention. An investigation into the crash's cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:28 IST
Tragedy in El Alto: Bolivian Plane Crash Leaves 15 Dead Amidst Chaos
People stand at the site where a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft crashed on Friday evening (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

A devastating plane crash in El Alto, Bolivia, claimed the lives of 15 individuals and injured at least 30 others. The military aircraft, en route from Santa Cruz, was transporting new banknotes when adverse weather conditions led to the disaster, according to China Daily.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the plane was on a mission to deliver currency for the country's central bank. Following the crash, Bolivia's national airline, Boliviana de Aviacion, temporarily closed the El Alto International Airport as a precautionary measure.

In the aftermath of the crash, emergency services responded quickly, but chaotic scenes unfolded as scattered banknotes attracted local residents. Authorities struggled to control the throngs, resorting to water hoses and tear gas to secure the site. The Central Bank of Bolivia later declared that the scattered notes were not legally usable.

TRENDING

1
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
2
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global
3
Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' reports AP.

Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' repor...

 Global
4
Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smoke is seen rising in sky, reports AP.

Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026