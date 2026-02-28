Tragedy in El Alto: Bolivian Plane Crash Leaves 15 Dead Amidst Chaos
A military plane crash in El Alto, Bolivia, resulted in 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The aircraft, carrying new banknotes, faced inclement weather leading to the tragedy. Chaos ensued as scattered money attracted crowds, leading to police intervention. An investigation into the crash's cause is underway.
- Country:
- Bolivia
A devastating plane crash in El Alto, Bolivia, claimed the lives of 15 individuals and injured at least 30 others. The military aircraft, en route from Santa Cruz, was transporting new banknotes when adverse weather conditions led to the disaster, according to China Daily.
The Bolivian Ministry of Defence confirmed that the plane was on a mission to deliver currency for the country's central bank. Following the crash, Bolivia's national airline, Boliviana de Aviacion, temporarily closed the El Alto International Airport as a precautionary measure.
In the aftermath of the crash, emergency services responded quickly, but chaotic scenes unfolded as scattered banknotes attracted local residents. Authorities struggled to control the throngs, resorting to water hoses and tear gas to secure the site. The Central Bank of Bolivia later declared that the scattered notes were not legally usable.