Kim Jong Un Showcases North Korea's New Naval Might Amid Global Tensions

In the shadow of escalating tensions in West Asia, North Korea's Kim Jong Un has overseen the test-firing of strategic cruise missiles launched from a state-of-the-art naval destroyer. This development, reported through Seoul's Yonhap news agency citing KCNA, signals a crucial step in Pyongyang's military advancements.

The test, conducted from the Choe Hyon-class destroyer at Nampo's shipyard, highlights a pivotal component of North Korea's maritime defense strategy. Kim lauded the vessel as a 'new symbol of sea defence,' emphasizing a transformative shift in the nation's naval capabilities, dormant for over half a century.

North Korea's strategic ambitions are underscored by the construction of 5,000-tonne destroyers, despite challenges such as last year's capsize during a launch ceremony. With ambitions to expand the nuclear arsenal, Pyongyang's resolve remains unyielding amidst regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)