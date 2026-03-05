Left Menu

Raisina Dialogue 2026: Shaping Global Dynamics in a Complex World

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the focus on emerging capabilities, strategic mindsets, and reassessment of global assumptions at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. Finland's President Alexander Stubb emphasizes the influence of the Global South in shaping the future world order. The event fosters discussions on key geopolitical and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:40 IST
Raisina Dialogue 2026: Shaping Global Dynamics in a Complex World
EAM Jaishankar delivers the vote of thanks at Raisina Dialogue 2026 on March 5, 2026 in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a vote of thanks at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 on Thursday, setting the stage for extensive discussions on emerging global capabilities and strategic mindsets. The event began with a keynote address by Finland's President Alexander Stubb, highlighting the dialogue's significance amid complex global affairs.

Jaishankar stated that discussions in the coming days would emphasize new capabilities in military, economic, and technological fields, especially artificial intelligence. He noted the importance of evolving strategic thinking and the need to diversify risks. Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar acknowledged the inspirational nature of his presence at the forum.

In his address, President Stubb highlighted the shifting global order and the increasing role of the Global South, particularly India's potential influence. The dialogue theme, "Samskara: Assertion, Accommodation, and Advancement," will guide discussions about global dynamics, with over 2,700 delegates participating in person and millions more engaging digitally.

