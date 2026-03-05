Left Menu

Conflict Escalates in West Asia: Finnish President Alexander Stubb Speaks Out

Finnish President Alexander Stubb discusses the escalating conflict in West Asia, citing violations of international law by Iran and the Israel-US coalition. He emphasizes the need for a rules-based international order and highlights India's role in shaping global multilateralism. Stubb also addresses NATO dynamics and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:55 IST
The conflict in West Asia has intensified with significant developments involving Iran and the Israel-US coalition. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, in an interview with the India Today network, criticized both parties for acting outside international law. He noted Iran's strategic error in retaliating against Gulf nations, which may now consolidate against Iran.

The situation exploded after the US and Israel's military strikes in Iran resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched attacks on Israeli and American bases across Gulf states, escalating the conflict. Stubb recognized the uncertainty surrounding the future and stressed the breach of international norms.

Stubb also discussed the evolving global order, emphasizing the importance of global south involvement, particularly India, in maintaining a multilateral system. Regarding NATO, he dismissed existential crisis concerns, pointing out its current expansion and changes in defense strategies. On US relations, he urged pragmatism, emphasizing open, honest dialogues despite differences.

