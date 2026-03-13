Tributes Pour in as CPN-UML Chair KP Oli Bids Farewell to Father

Mohan Prasad Oli, father of former Nepalese Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, has died at the age of 97. The party's secretary, Padma Aryal, confirmed that he passed away following treatment at a Korean Hospital in Gatthaghar, where he had been admitted due to recent health issues.

Prior to his death, Mohan Prasad Oli resided at his daughter's home in Gatthaghar. He was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened and died during medical treatment. His family had faced unrest during Gen Z protests in September when their Jhapa home was set on fire, preventing his return to the area.

The cremation took place at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu, with KP Sharma Oli leading the rituals as the eldest son. The Nepali Congress president, several political leaders, and former officials gathered at the site to honor Mohan Prasad Oli. Additionally, RSP Chair Rabi Lamichhane expressed condolences through social media.