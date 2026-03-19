India Urges Uninterrupted Energy and Goods Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, India is underscoring the importance of unhindered movement of goods and energy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated this in a briefing, pointing out how the conflict is affecting the global landscape.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's focus on avoiding attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, a sentiment echoed worldwide. Jaiswal also detailed India's maritime security efforts in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, highlighting their ongoing Operation Sankalp to secure sea lanes.

In light of these developments, India continues its diplomatic engagement with countries like Iran to ensure energy security. On another front, the country maintains a diversified and strategic approach to fertiliser imports, ensuring stability and readiness for the upcoming Kharif season.

(With inputs from agencies.)